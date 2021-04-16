Menu

Canada

More than 73,000 Quebec teachers will walk off the job for 2nd strike day on April 27

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2021 1:25 pm
Teachers demonstrate outside a school during a morning walk-out in Longueuil, Que. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Teachers are striking to express dissatisfaction with negotiations with the Quebec government that have gone on for more than a year. View image in full screen
Teachers demonstrate outside a school during a morning walk-out in Longueuil, Que. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Teachers are striking to express dissatisfaction with negotiations with the Quebec government that have gone on for more than a year. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Around 73,000 Quebec teachers say they will walk off the job for several hours on April 27.

The strike is scheduled to take place from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be the second strike day this month involving teachers who work for 58 school service centres and English-language school boards.

The teachers went on strike between midnight and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Josee Scalabrini, president of the Federation des syndicats de l’enseignement, a federation of teachers’ unions, says that by giving a 10-day notice, she hopes school administrators can adapt and won’t try to stop the strike in court.

READ MORE: Quebec man arrested after teacher on picket line struck by car

Education managers applied to Quebec Superior Court and the province’s labour board to prevent last Wednesday’s strike.

The unions say their members want reduced workloads, more support for young teachers and more money.

They say teachers voted for a mandate to strike for the equivalent of five days.

Scalabrini said today the threat of strikes is working.

“It’s funny, since we announced the first strike, we’ve seen things accelerate at the (negotiation) table,” she said in an interview.

