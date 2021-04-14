Parks Canada seeking public input to help shape future of mountain national parks

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada has launched Indigenous and public engagement for plans on the future of mountain national parks in Canada.

“Parks Canada is inviting all Canadians, including youth, to share their views on the draft plans and help influence the future of the mountain national parks,” wrote Parks Canada staff, in a release.

“Public engagement programs are currently active for Banff, Jasper, Yoho, Kootenay, Waterton Lakes, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, including Rogers Pass National Historic Site.”

Parks Canada is focusing on some common themes and priorities in the draft management plans:

To ensure protection of natural and cultural resources, ecological integrity and park landscapes for future generations

To provide exceptional opportunities for Canadians to develop a sense of connection to the natural and cultural heritage of these places

To strengthen Indigenous relations based on a recognition of rights, respect, collaboration and partnership

To connect Canadians with these dynamic ecosystems and human stories, nature and history

To manage development and ensure ecological integrity is the first priority

To contribute to landscape-scale conservation in Canada by being ecologically and socially connected across boundaries

To contribute to an understanding of climate change and its impacts over time

Indigenous, stakeholder and public views were provided in the spring of 2019, which helped shape draft plans, but now, all Canadians are invited to join the conversation to provide additional feedback.

The results of the engagement will help finalize the plans, according to Parks Canada.

“The mountain national parks are iconic Canadian treasures, internationally renowned for their marvelous landscapes, amazing visitor experiences and incredible biodiversity,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson.

“Management planning in the mountain national parks is an opportunity for the public to help shape the future of these special places so that we can protect and enjoy them for generations to come.”

For more information on how to give feedback visit Mountain National Parks’ website.

