Health

Majority of Quebecers say province too quick to ease COVID-19 restrictions: survey

By Phil Carpenter Global News
WATCH: Despite recent protests, a new survey indicates most Quebecers and particularly Montrealers, are in favour of strict COVID-19 regulations. This as infections continue to rise. As Global's Phil Carpenter explains, even those who find the 8 p.m. curfew and other measures restrictive say they support the province.

In spite of recent protests, a new survey indicates most Quebecers, particularly Montrealers, are in favour of strict COVID-19 regulations.

The Leger study done for the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS) shows 66 per cent of Quebecers think restrictions have been lifted too quickly. The same survey shows while the sentiment is similar across the country, it is highest in Quebec.

“We found that the majority of Canadians did not want restrictions to be lifted too quickly and they felt that their governments were lifting restrictions too quickly over the past few weeks,” Jack Jedwab, president and CEO of ACS told Global News.

Read more: Quebec changes outdoor mask rule aimed at controlling COVID-19 spread

According to the poll, support for public health measures in Montreal is higher than the provincial average, with nearly seven in ten people in the city thinking authorities are easing restrictions too fast.

The study also indicated that there has been a shift recently in the public’s optimism about the pandemic in Quebec.

“So two weeks ago about four in ten Quebecers thought the worst of the crisis was behind us, and now it’s two in ten,” said Jedwab.

Tam: Stricter COVID-19 restrictions, full compliance needed in Canada

One behavioral epidemiologist at Montreal’s Concordia University pointed out that the findings are consistent with what he has been seeing.

“That’s probably a reflection of the increase in the number of cases concerns around the variants,” said Simon Bacon.

Read more: Anti-curfew protests lead to more arrests, tickets in Montreal and Quebec City

He noted that vocal opposition to the measures is usually from a small minority, and is often a result of frustration over what he thinks are sudden changes that aren’t always explained properly.

“People don’t like sudden change and people don’t like uncontrollable sudden change,” he said, pointing to the sometimes confusing messaging around restrictions.

Still, he said he is thankful and optimistic that most people are taking COVID-19 health measures seriously.

Trudeau defends his government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout following comparison to U.S.
