18-year-old taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following serious crash: Oxford OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash south of Ingersoll Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision at Highway 59 and Salford Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a southbound vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in the ditch. The driver and lone occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

Read more: Basement fire at abandoned home on Hamilton Road under investigation

Fire and EMS also attended the scene. Paramedics transported the 18-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours Saturday night as investigators were on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk OPP or Crime Stoppers.