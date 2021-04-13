Menu

Canada

Wingham resident, 41, fatally struck by vehicle northeast of Goderich: Huron OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 41-year-old Wingham, Ont., resident has died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning northeast of Goderich, Ont., Huron OPP said.

First responders were called to the scene along Blyth Road, just east of Council Line, around 2:30 a.m., and say they located a pedestrian laying on the roadway.

The pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that had been driving east on Blyth Road at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures by those on scene, police said.

Police have since identified the deceased as Regan Keyes, 41, of Wingham. Police said a post-mortem was scheduled to take place later Tuesday.

Read more: Funnel clouds spotted, but none touch down in London area: Environment Canada

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for minor injuries and was later released, police said.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

