Crime

Stolen truck used to ram gate, steal $10,000 worth of lumber: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 4:47 pm
Guelph police have released surveillance photos after they say a stolen truck was used to ram a gate and steal $10,000 worth of lumber.
Guelph police have released surveillance photos after they say a stolen truck was used to ram a gate and steal $10,000 worth of lumber.

Officers were called to a business on Wellington Street West on Monday morning for reports of a theft overnight.

Police said the owner of the business told them someone had used a truck to force open a gate shortly after 4 a.m.

About 600 pieces of lumber were loaded onto the truck, which had earlier been reported stolen in Kitchener.

Trending Stories

Police said the entire theft was caught on video and the service have released photos to assist in the investigation.

The truck is a white GMC pickup with a dump-style box and the number 83 on the driver’s-side front fender.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7346.

