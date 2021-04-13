COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked up at Kingston’s INVISTA Centre until mid-May

Send this page to someone via email

According to KFL&A Public Health, appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at Kingston’s mass vaccination clinic are currently booked up.

Although the INVISTA Centre vaccination clinic remains open, all appointment slots are full until-mid May.

Additional appointments at the INVISTA Centre clinic will be added soon, and will provide bookings to the end of May.

Still, if you are looking to book an appointment, public health says the vaccine clinic at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee has several appointment times available.

The fastest way to do so, according to the health unit, is to use the provincial online booking tool. Vaccinations at these two clinics are only being offered to those 60 and above, those with higher risk health issues and those living in high-risk congregate settings.

Local pharmacies are offering vaccines to those 55 and up.

So far, more than 55,000 residents have received their first dose, and just over 3,000 are fully vaccinated.