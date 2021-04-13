Ontario reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 3,670 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 394,679.

Tuesday’s case count is a significant drop from Monday’s which saw 4,401 new infections. On Sunday, a record breaking 4,456 new cases were recorded.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 1,016 cases were recorded in Toronto, 613 in Peel Region, 519 in York Region, 214 in Ottawa, 196 in Durham Region, 161 in Hamilton, and 157 in Halton Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 150 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,582 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 351,257 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 89 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,573 from the previous day.

Ontario reported 1,822 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 176 from the previous day) with an all-time high of 626 patients in intensive care units (up by seven) and 422 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 14).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 35,840 — up from the previous day when it was at 34,758, and up from April 6 when it was at 26,568. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The government said 42,167 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 35,679 tests awaiting results. A total of 13,238,455 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Tuesday was 10.3 per cent, the highest rate recorded amid the second and third waves. That figure is up from Monday’s at 9.5 per cent, and is up from last week when it was 8.9 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the provincial government reported administering 3,310,157 total COVID-19 vaccine doses. That marks an increase of 95,692 vaccines in the last day. There are 335,262 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

— More to come.

