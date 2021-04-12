Menu

After violent anti-curfew rally, Montreal doctor says people must make 'some degree of sacrifices'

Crime

Police seize over $25K of fake money, drugs, weapons in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 1:29 pm
Officers searched the residence and seized cocaine, more than $25,000 in counterfeit Canadian cash, a Tazer, a prohibited knife and an imitation handgun. View image in full screen
Officers searched the residence and seized cocaine, more than $25,000 in counterfeit Canadian cash, a Tazer, a prohibited knife and an imitation handgun. Police handout

Ontario Provincial Police said they have charged two people, and seized cocaine, weapons and counterfeit cash after a search warrant was executed in Orillia on Friday morning.

At 6 a.m., police executed a search warrant at a home on Isabella Drive, and arrested two people on site.

Read more: Drug-trafficking charges laid after vehicle stopped in Orillia, Ont., police say

Officers searched the residence and seized cocaine, over $25,000 in counterfeit Canadian cash, a Taser, a prohibited knife and an imitation handgun.

Bradley Blackmore, 46, and Arissa-Lynn Bond, 26, both from Orillia, were charged with possessing cocaine for trafficking, possessing counterfeit money and possessing a prohibited device.

Both Blackmore and Bond were released and will appear in Orillia court in June.

