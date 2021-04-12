Police seize over $25K of fake money, drugs, weapons in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police said they have charged two people, and seized cocaine, weapons and counterfeit cash after a search warrant was executed in Orillia on Friday morning.

At 6 a.m., police executed a search warrant at a home on Isabella Drive, and arrested two people on site.

Officers searched the residence and seized cocaine, over $25,000 in counterfeit Canadian cash, a Taser, a prohibited knife and an imitation handgun.

Bradley Blackmore, 46, and Arissa-Lynn Bond, 26, both from Orillia, were charged with possessing cocaine for trafficking, possessing counterfeit money and possessing a prohibited device.

Both Blackmore and Bond were released and will appear in Orillia court in June.

