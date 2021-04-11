Menu

Health

Log boom: B.C. school board builds 20 outdoor classrooms amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 7:26 pm
Log boom: B.C. school board builds 20 outdoor classrooms amid COVID-19 pandemic - image View image in full screen
School District No. 27

A school district in central B.C. is making a big pivot towards outdoor learning during the pandemic.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin School Board planned and built 20 log classrooms for students in the Williams Lake area.

Click to play video: 'Outdoor education specialists launch outdoor classrooms for learning in COVID-19 era' Outdoor education specialists launch outdoor classrooms for learning in COVID-19 era
Outdoor education specialists launch outdoor classrooms for learning in COVID-19 era – Jul 30, 2020

Local trades workers were hired for the unique project, which was approved by the district last month.

Marie Sharpe Elementary in Williams Lake and Alexis Creek Elementary and Junior Secondary in Alexis Creek are two of the schools benefitting from the new outdoor learning spaces.

B.C. education ministry lauded the school board’s ingenuity, saying educators there have “successfully adapted to new, dynamic learning environments and are finding students are engaged and excited to be learning outside.”

Read more: COVID-19 has changed. Should our outdoor behaviour shift too?

Health officials have long advocated for people to congregate outdoors rather than indoors whenever possible to lower the possibility of COVID-19 transmission.

The district says the log shelters will outlast the pandemic and be used by teachers and teaching assistants in the future.

