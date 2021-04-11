Montreal police give no comment on video of man’s violent detaining

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police gave no comment on a video circulating on social media showing a violent intervention between one man and several officers on Saturday at Jeanne-Mance Park downtown.

The video shows several officers pining the man to the ground while one officer holds the man in a chokehold and punches him several times in the head. Witnesses are heard in the video saying the police officers were choking the man.

When reached for comment, Montreal police told Global News they are aware of the circulating footage but have no comment at this time.

It is unclear what incident led to the man’s violent intervention with officers. It is also unclear if the man was arrested.

The video has been viewed over 389,000 times on Twitter and over 28,764 times on Instagram as of Sunday evening.