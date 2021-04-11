Kingston Police gave out over 30 lockdown violation-related tickets by Saturday evening

Send this page to someone via email

A reported slow start ended with Kingston police sharing that they’ve given out over 30 tickets by the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) unit as of just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

The breakdown is as follows:

17 tickets for Stay-at-Home (EMCPA) offences at $880

17 tickets for Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) re gatherings over 5 people at $880

2 liquor tickets at $125

2 trespassing tickets at $65

Kingston police say officers from the CORE unit are fining individuals to ensure public safety and compliance with current emergency orders.

