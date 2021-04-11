Menu

Canada

Kingston Police gave out over 30 lockdown violation-related tickets by Saturday evening

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 9:27 am
Kingston Police hand out over 30 fines related to COVID-19 stay-at-home violations. View image in full screen
Kingston Police hand out over 30 fines related to COVID-19 stay-at-home violations. Global News

A reported slow start ended with Kingston police sharing that they’ve given out over 30 tickets by the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) unit as of just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

The breakdown is as follows:

17 tickets for Stay-at-Home (EMCPA) offences at $880
17 tickets for Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) re gatherings over 5 people at $880
2 liquor tickets at $125
2 trespassing tickets at $65

Read more: A seemingly quiet start of the day at Breakwater Park, after Kingston officials fenced it off

Kingston police say officers from the CORE unit are fining individuals to ensure public safety and compliance with current emergency orders.

Read more: Kingston's Breakwater Park to close due to COVID-19 outbreak in university district

