Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough barbershop served Section 22 order to close for defying shutdown order

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 6:10 pm
A Peterborough barbershop has been served a Section 22 order. View image in full screen
A Peterborough barbershop has been served a Section 22 order. Who's Next Barbershop/Instagram

A Peterborough barbershop was served a Section 22 order to close on Friday after “willfully defying” the provincial shutdown order associated with a COVID-19 ’emergency brake,’ health officials announced late Friday afternoon.

In a media release, Peterborough Public Health says the operator of Who’s Next Barber Shop at 72 Hunter St. E. was served the order on Friday.

“Personal service settings like hair salons and tattoo parlours are high risk for COVID-19 transmission because of the inability to maintain two meters distance,” stated medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra.

Read more: COVID-19: 2 Peterborough homeowners charged for March party involving group of teens

“In fact, there is currently an active outbreak linked to another local personal service setting that has resulted in eight cases so far. We had to serve this barbershop operator with a Section 22 order because he has been willfully defying the provincial order to close, despite warnings and charges laid under the Reopening Ontario Act.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Salvaterra noted that failure to comply will lead to an escalation of measures necessary to ensure that public health orders are being followed. This could include a fine of up to $5,000 for every day or part of each day on which the offence occurs or continues.

“Barbershops are personal service settings and were ordered closed by Premier (Doug) Ford as part of the provincial emergency brake that came into effect last Saturday,” she said.

A further provincewide stay-at-home order to curb soaring coronavirus cases also took effect Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Some Ontario businesses bemoan delay in reopening' Coronavirus: Some Ontario businesses bemoan delay in reopening
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDPeterborough Public Healthsection 22 orderSection 22Peterborough barbershopRopening Ontario Act

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers