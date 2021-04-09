Côte Saint-Luc recreational park to be rejuvenated through government matching program

Send this page to someone via email

The Edward J. Kirwan Park in Montreal’s Côte Saint-Luc borough will undergo much-needed renovations this summer.

Mount Royal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather announced on Friday morning that the provincial and federal governments are investing $1,972,050 each towards its refurbishment through the matching program to improve sports and recreation infrastructure.

During his stint as Côte Saint-Luc mayor in 2008, Housefather said the park’s chalet burned down and ever since then officials have wanted to renovate the large greenspace.

“With federal money of almost $2 million and provincially matching that, we’re able to do an incredible investment in the park.”

The work includes building a new playground for two- to five-year-olds, a splash pad, an ice rink, a main chalet, basketball courts and a dance floor. The current playground and trails will also be redeveloped.

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein enthusiastically told Global News “there’s something here for everybody and the whole family can come together intergenerationally and everybody will have something to do to stay in shape and be outdoors.”

Brownstein reminisced on a time when Edward J. Kirwan Park was the centre of the city. He hopes the renovation revitalizes the park named after one of the city’s founding fathers, nicknamed Mr. Recreation.

“It will just be a wonderful place for this part of town and for our entire city.”

Construction is set to start by the end of summer and is estimated to be completed by the end of summer 2022.