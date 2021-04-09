47-year-old man charged in hit-and-run death of 32-year-old cyclist in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in May 2020 that left a man dead in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to Highway 7, in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mississauga Road, just after midnight on May 1 for reports of a cyclist struck.

Investigators said the victim was riding his bike eastbound on Highway 7 when he was hit by a vehicle, who then fled the scene.

Police said the victim, identified as 32-year-old Colin Fisher died at the scene.

On Thursday, police charged Theodore O’Leary with failing to stop after a collision resulting in death.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in a Brampton court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Bureau 905-453–2121, extension 3710 or anonymous information can be provided by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Man Charged After Fail to Remain Collision – https://t.co/rR5zhsUbI7 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 9, 2021