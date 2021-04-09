Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

47-year-old man charged in hit-and-run death of 32-year-old cyclist in Brampton

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 12:20 pm
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in May 2020 that left a man dead in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to Highway 7, in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mississauga Road, just after midnight on May 1 for reports of a cyclist struck.

Investigators said the victim was riding his bike eastbound on Highway 7 when he was hit by a vehicle, who then fled the scene.

Read more: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Brampton’s west end, police say

Police said the victim, identified as 32-year-old Colin Fisher died at the scene.

On Thursday, police charged Theodore O’Leary with failing to stop after a collision resulting in death.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in a Brampton court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Bureau 905-453–2121, extension 3710 or anonymous information can be provided by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel policeHighway 7Brampton hit-and-runBrampton pedestrian struckMississauga RoadBovaird DrivePeel Cyclist Fatal

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers