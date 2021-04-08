Halifax police investigating supper-hour shooting in Dartmouth

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in Dartmouth.
Officers were initially called round 7 p.m. to a report of possible gun shots in the Lahey Road and Clarence Street area.
Police say they arrived and confirmed a shooting had taken place.
There are no reports of injuries.
As of 9 p.m., investigators remained at the scene and police are asking people to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
