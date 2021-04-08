Menu

Woman accidentally sets field, swamp on fire while making maple syrup in Minnesota

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 3:27 pm
This file photo shows sap being boiled to make maple syrup. View image in full screen
This file photo shows sap being boiled to make maple syrup. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Failure never tasted so smoky-sweet.

A Minnesota woman has been blamed for a fire that torched a field and a swamp near the city of Albany, after a mishap involving a firepit and a home recipe for maple syrup.

Read more: Teen on TikTok saves boy after watching off-road crash from miles away

Kasy Jensen, 41, was trying to make maple syrup in the firepit outside her home on April 3 when the wind picked up and spread the flames across the area, the Stearn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The wind and the flames triggered a grassfire that threatened several nearby houses, prompting the owners to call 911.

“The neighbouring field and swamp caught fire and she was unable to extinguish it with a hose that she had nearby,” police said.

Fire crews from Albany and nearby Avon eventually showed up and extinguished the blaze.

The fire did not cause any injuries or damage to homes.

Read more: Popular female biker unmasked as 50-year-old man in Japan

Jensen was given a citation for violating a burning ban after the blaze was extinguished.

The fate of the maple syrup was not immediately clear.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
