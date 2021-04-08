Woman accidentally sets field, swamp on fire while making maple syrup in Minnesota

Send this page to someone via email

Failure never tasted so smoky-sweet.

A Minnesota woman has been blamed for a fire that torched a field and a swamp near the city of Albany, after a mishap involving a firepit and a home recipe for maple syrup.

Kasy Jensen, 41, was trying to make maple syrup in the firepit outside her home on April 3 when the wind picked up and spread the flames across the area, the Stearn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The wind and the flames triggered a grassfire that threatened several nearby houses, prompting the owners to call 911.

“The neighbouring field and swamp caught fire and she was unable to extinguish it with a hose that she had nearby,” police said.

Fire crews from Albany and nearby Avon eventually showed up and extinguished the blaze.

The fire did not cause any injuries or damage to homes.

Jensen was given a citation for violating a burning ban after the blaze was extinguished.

The fate of the maple syrup was not immediately clear.