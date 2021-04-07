Green Shirt Day 2021 shows Saskatchewan organ donations on the rise

Send this page to someone via email

Green Shirt Day has become a symbol of organ donation and remembrance for those involved in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

A significant outcome of the tragedy is what some are calling the “Logan Boulet Effect,” in honour of Logan Boulet, who died from his injuries in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018, but not before saving six other lives through organ donation.

Boulet has inspired thousands of other people around the world to become organ donors, and based on recent data from the province, people in Saskatchewan are getting the message.

Saskatchewan’s organ donation rate has almost doubled since the bus crash, from 14 organ donations in 2016-2017 up to 25 organ donations in the last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Registration for organ and tissue donation is on the rise. More than 13,000 people in Saskatchewan are now signed up to become organ donors.

Read more: 3rd annual Green Shirt Day encourages Canadians to talk about organ donation

Saskatchewan’s health minister Paul Merriman says it’s a positive trend that will save numerous lives in the years ahead. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and one tissue donor can help 75 people.

Health officials clarify that anyone 16 years of age and older can register to be an organ donor by registering online.

2:27 Double lung transplant recipient inspires organ donation tribute song ‘Still You Breathe’ Double lung transplant recipient inspires organ donation tribute song ‘Still You Breathe’