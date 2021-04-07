Menu

Health

COVID-19: CME calls on Ontario to prioritize vaccinating essential workers in manufacturing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2021 11:33 am
TORONTO — Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters is calling on the Ontario government to prioritize the vaccination of essential workers in the manufacturing sector.

The organization says vaccinations are important so that the sector can continue to keep workplaces open and safe.

The call comes as Ontario is expected to announce new restrictions later today in an effort to control a third-wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines to come to Ontario’s hot spots for those 50+, provincial portal bookings expanding to 60+

CME wants the province to prioritize essential production workers right after front-line workers and seniors.

It’s offering help to speed the vaccination rollout, including using industrial sites and resources to deliver vaccines.

The organization says manufacturing workers have been told that the earliest potential inoculation is June, while their U.S. counterparts have largely completed vaccinating their employees.

