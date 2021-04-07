Menu

Canada

COVID-19 exposure at Brass Pub in Kingston, health unit warns

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 10:14 am
KFL&A Public Health says several patrons who dined at the Brass Pub in Kingston were COVID-19 positive at the time. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health says several patrons who dined at the Brass Pub in Kingston were COVID-19 positive at the time. Global Kingston

The Kingston-area health unit is warning of COVID-19 exposure at another local restaurant.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, announced Tuesday that several patrons who were COVID-19 positive attended The Brass Pub on Princess Street in Kingston earlier this week.

The health unit is recommending that individuals who attended the restaurant on April 2, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., self-monitor for symptoms while they wait to be tested. But, if you develop symptoms, the health unit says you should isolate immediately and get tested.

Otherwise, health officials ask that all those affected by the exposure be tested on or after seven days from the exposure date, therefore on or after April 9.

Read more: Kingston-area public health warns of COVID-19 exposure at Mansion restaurant

This is the second local restaurant to have COVID-19 exposure in the last week. KFL&A Public Health asked those who attended the Mansion restaurant on two separate occasions to be tested after COVID-19 positive patients dined at the establishment.

The health unit says it releases exposure risks if it does not feel confident it can reach all close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

