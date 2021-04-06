Kingston-area public health warns of COVID-19 exposure at Mansion restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is asking some of those who attended a downtown restaurant over the last week to self-monitor for signs of COVID-19.

The health unit says those who were at the Mansion Restaurant and Bar on March 29, between 6:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., or April 2, between 5 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., should monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they arise.

The health unit is also asking anyone who was at the restaurant March 29 to be tested as soon as possible, while those who attended April 2 should be tested on or after April 9.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, says several patrons who were COVID-19-positive dined at the restaurant during those times.

The health unit says it releases possible exposure risks when contact tracers are unable to identify close contacts of individuals who test positive.