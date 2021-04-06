Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics now open to residents 60+

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination program has expanded to include adults ages 60 and over.

The change, which has taken effect immediately, follows confirmation of unfilled appointments over the weekend at the city’s mass vaccination clinics.

Residents in Hamilton who are 60 years of age and older can use the provincial online booking portal found at http://www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking, to register for their vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says mobile pop-up clinics are being explored based on supply and logistics, and more information will be released if there is availability.

Residents who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7, to book an appointment.

Due to potential call volumes through the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online, if possible.

Since the start of the vaccination program, the city has administered 111,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 17 per cent of the eligible population.