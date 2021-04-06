Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police ask for public’s help in search for missing 13-year-old boy

By Skylar Peters Global News
The Winnipeg Police Service says the missing 13 year-old was last seen in the north end of the city on Sunday, Apr. 4.
The Winnipeg Police Service says the missing 13 year-old was last seen in the north end of the city on Sunday, Apr. 4. Winnipeg Police Service / Supplied

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who’s been reported missing.

Jaden Franklin was last seen in the city’s North End Sunday.

He’s described by police as 5’10” tall, 190 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Franklin was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

