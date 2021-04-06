Winnipeg police ask for public’s help in search for missing 13-year-old boy

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who’s been reported missing.
Jaden Franklin was last seen in the city’s North End Sunday.
He’s described by police as 5’10” tall, 190 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Franklin was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
Winnipeg Police say missing 2-year-old found safe following Amber Alert
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments