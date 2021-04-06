Winnipeg police ask for public’s help in search for missing 13-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who’s been reported missing.

Jaden Franklin was last seen in the city’s North End Sunday.

He’s described by police as 5’10” tall, 190 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Franklin was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

0:36 Winnipeg Police say missing 2-year-old found safe following Amber Alert Winnipeg Police say missing 2-year-old found safe following Amber Alert

Advertisement