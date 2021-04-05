Menu

Traffic

Peterborough ATV rider dies following crash in North Kawartha Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 8:40 am
Peterborough County OPP say an ATV driver died folowing a crash west of Aspley on Sunday.
Peterborough County OPP say an ATV driver died folowing a crash west of Aspley on Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An ATV rider has died following a collision in North Kawartha Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m., officers were called to assist in an ATV crash on an unmarked trail near Anstruther Lake Road, a few kilometres west of the village of Apsley.

OPP say the 76-year-old driver from Peterborough lost control of the ATV while travelling down a steep embankment and collided with several trees.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes to consider off-road vehicle access on municipal streets

The victim, who was wearing a helmet, died as a result of the injuries suffered in the collision, OPP said Monday morning.

The victim has not been identified.

The deceased was transported to the provincial forensic pathology unit at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

