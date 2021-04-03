St. Vincent de Paul seeks $3.5 million in fundraising for new facility

Send this page to someone via email

St. Vincent de Paul of Kingston is going to be moving into a new home.

The non-profit is building a new facility from the ground up to replace the old one on Stephen Street.

“We are now poised to build our new building,” says Judy Fife, executive director for St. Vincent de Paul.

“We just need the support of the community to take us across the finish line.”

The Sisters of Providence made a donation to St. Vincent back in 2019 in order to purchase the plot of land at the corner of Charles Street and Bagot Street for the new building.

So in order to cover the costs of construction, which is expected to cost about $3.5 million, the charity is turning to the public for some fundraising assistance.

“We feel confident that we will be able to reach that,” says Fife.

“In every situation we’ve been in that we needed to call on the community and ask them for help, they’ve come through so beautifully for us.”

St. Vincent de Paul has seen an increase in need for their services over the past few years, especially over the past year while the pandemic was taking place.

Luckily for their users, the new location is just around the corner from the current spot.

“The people who tend to use our services aren’t usually mobile by vehicle,” says Andrew Hamilton, Board Chair for St. Vincent.

“For most of them it has to be within walking distance, and that was a main consideration when we were looking for property.”

If all goes according to plan, the new facility is expected to be open and operational in September 2022. Once the new building is open, the old facility will be decommissioned.

There are a number of ways to donate to the campaign, which are:

Donating online at www.svdpkingston.com

Mailing a cheque to 85 Stephen Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7K 2C5

Callling 613-766-8432 to make a credit card donation or set up a monthly donation plan