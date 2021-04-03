Updated recycling database available for Saskatchewan residents

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council (SWRC) is introducing an updated recycling database.

The tool allows residents to enter their community and what they wish to recycle. They will then get a convenient list of options and a map of locations and details on other materials that are accepted.

The database can be found on the council’s website.

“It gives it quite a bit of information. It’s a little bit easier to search than the old one as well,” SRWC executive director Joanne Fedyk said.

In 2020 the database yielded 89,000 searches. THE SWRC is hoping the updates encourage even more people to use this resource.

“It’s the one place where you can search for the whole province,” Fedyk said.

Fedyk explained that some cities may have a similar tool that allows users to search for items, but SRWC’s database will give the user all the different options on where to recycle an item.

The council also plans to add “pass it on” and “repair” information to the database.

Searchers will be able to find options to keep products in use longer by fixing them or giving them away.