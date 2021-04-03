Menu

Tech

Updated recycling database available for Saskatchewan residents

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 5:36 pm
A new tool will allow residents to search their community for recycling options around them for different items. View image in full screen
A new tool will allow residents to search their community for recycling options around them for different items. Global Newsfile

The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council (SWRC) is introducing an updated recycling database.

The tool allows residents to enter their community and what they wish to recycle. They will then get a convenient list of options and a map of locations and details on other materials that are accepted.

The database can be found on the council’s website.

SWRC calls Saskatoon city council's reversal on waste utility 'disappointing'

“It gives it quite a bit of information. It’s a little bit easier to search than the old one as well,” SRWC executive director Joanne Fedyk said.

In 2020 the database yielded 89,000 searches. THE SWRC is hoping the updates encourage even more people to use this resource.

“It’s the one place where you can search for the whole province,” Fedyk said.

Saskatoon summer festivals find success in zero-waste initiative
Saskatoon summer festivals find success in zero-waste initiative – Sep 4, 2019

 

Fedyk explained that some cities may have a similar tool that allows users to search for items, but SRWC’s database will give the user all the different options on where to recycle an item.

Volunteers try to clean up Meadowgreen recycling depot after years of dumping

The council also plans to add “pass it on” and “repair” information to the database.

Searchers will be able to find options to keep products in use longer by fixing them or giving them away.

