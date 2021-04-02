Interior Health apologizes to Central Okanagan teachers over cancelled vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is apologizing to the Central Okanagan school district after saying area teachers would be vaccinated during the Easter long weekend, calling it a miscommunication.

Teachers in School District 23 were told they would be vacccinated between April 1-5. According to Interior Health, some teachers showed up to clinics, only to be turned away.

IHA’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Albert de Villiers, says Interior Health made a mistake telling the school district that vaccinations were a go, adding the clinics currently running are already fully booked.

“It was never in the plans,” said IH chief medical officer Dr. Albert de Villiers. “It was a misunderstanding, so we had to, unfortunately, cancel those clinics specifically that were set up.

“But having said that, we really appreciate the help from all the teachers and specifically the school district. What we are impressed with is that they actually mobilized so quickly.

“We were really impressed, although they acted on wrong information that we provided them, but they were really on the ball and they really set this whole thing in motion, which was really great.”

He added, “we did apologize to them that we gave them false information and we, unfortunately, had to cancel.”

De Villiers said while teachers remain a priority group, Interior Health cannot say when they will be receiving their vaccination shots.

