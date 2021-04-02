Menu

Canada’s Bottcher opens world men’s curling championship with win over Scotland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2021 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Team Bottcher is setting its sights on the World Men’s Curling Championship' Team Bottcher is setting its sights on the World Men’s Curling Championship
WATCH ABOVE: Fresh off their 2021 Brier win Team Bottcher, from the Saville Sports Center, is getting ready for the World Men's Curling Championship in Calgary. Brendan Bottcher and Karrick Martin joins Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about their big win, looking ahead to next week's championship and Bottcher's colourful socks. – Mar 26, 2021

Canada’s Brendan Bottcher opened the men’s world curling championship Friday with a 9-6 win over Scotland.

The host country was to face Japan later Friday.

Read more: Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher prepares to battle for another curling title in Calgary’s bubble

Bottcher’s team from Edmonton trailed the Scots by three points after five ends, but scored two in the sixth, seventh and ninth ends and stole a point in the 10th en route to victory.

The 14-country championship at Calgary’s WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre is held with no spectators.

Participants are confined to the arena and hotel to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

