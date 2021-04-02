Canada’s Bottcher opens world men’s curling championship with win over Scotland

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Brendan Bottcher opened the men’s world curling championship Friday with a 9-6 win over Scotland.

The host country was to face Japan later Friday.

Bottcher’s team from Edmonton trailed the Scots by three points after five ends, but scored two in the sixth, seventh and ninth ends and stole a point in the 10th en route to victory.

The 14-country championship at Calgary’s WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre is held with no spectators.

Participants are confined to the arena and hotel to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

