Canada

OPP investigating death in Southwest Middlesex

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 2, 2021 10:04 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News file

Middlesex OPP are investigating a death in Southwest Middlesex.

Police said emergency crews responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a death at an address on Gentleman Drive.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Read more: Teenager’s sudden death in Madoc Township under investigation: Central Hastings OPP

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Friday.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

More to come. 

