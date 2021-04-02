OPP investigating death in Southwest Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP are investigating a death in Southwest Middlesex.

Police said emergency crews responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a death at an address on Gentleman Drive.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Friday.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

More to come.

