Edmonton to begin spring street sweeping April 6

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 12:22 pm
Edmonton road crews sweep streets in Riverdale, April 6, 2017. View image in full screen
Edmonton road crews sweep streets in Riverdale, April 6, 2017. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Weather permitting, the city will begin its annual spring street sweeping on April 6.

City-wide street sweeping will run Monday to Friday, 24 hours a day.

Read more: Edmonton road crews ‘very proactive with potholes’ so far this year

Parks crews will start by sweeping boulevards and pushing debris on the road.

Road crews will follow by sweeping residential roads during the day and high-traffic streets during the night.

Edmontonians are asked to help out by ensuring their vehicles are off the roads when crews are expected to be in their neighbourhoods.

Signage will be posted to alert people to when crews are expected to be in their area.

“This ensures our crews are able to deliver a high level of service and clear streets quickly and efficiently,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor for infrastructure field operations with the City of Edmonton.

Read more: Sunlight causes chemical reaction in dust on Edmonton roads: University of Alberta

The city said vehicles that are left on the street may receive a “courtesy tow” to a nearby road, but they will not be ticketed.

Crews will bypass areas that have too many vehicles parked on the road.

Street-sweeping schedules will be posted on the City of Edmonton’s website. The city said schedules will be updated over the next seven to eight weeks.

