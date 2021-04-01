Edmonton to begin spring street sweeping April 6

Send this page to someone via email

Weather permitting, the city will begin its annual spring street sweeping on April 6.

City-wide street sweeping will run Monday to Friday, 24 hours a day.

Parks crews will start by sweeping boulevards and pushing debris on the road.

Road crews will follow by sweeping residential roads during the day and high-traffic streets during the night.

Edmontonians are asked to help out by ensuring their vehicles are off the roads when crews are expected to be in their neighbourhoods.

Signage will be posted to alert people to when crews are expected to be in their area.

“This ensures our crews are able to deliver a high level of service and clear streets quickly and efficiently,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor for infrastructure field operations with the City of Edmonton.

The city said vehicles that are left on the street may receive a “courtesy tow” to a nearby road, but they will not be ticketed.

Crews will bypass areas that have too many vehicles parked on the road.

Street-sweeping schedules will be posted on the City of Edmonton’s website. The city said schedules will be updated over the next seven to eight weeks.