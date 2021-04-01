Toronto Blue Jays ready to open season in New York against Yankees

Send this page to someone via email

NEW YORK — The Toronto Blue Jays start their season in New York today against the Yankees.

Where they finish remains a mystery.

Hyun-jin Ryu gets the start for the second opener in a row for Toronto as the Blue Jays face their American League East rivals to kick off a three-game series.

The Blue Jays have said they will play all home games through the end of May at their spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla., because of COVID-19 restrictions. The home opener is April 8.

The team has said it hopes to return to Toronto’s Rogers Centre at some point this year. Buffalo, N.Y., the team’s home last year, also is a possibility for home games later in the year.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to conclude their campaign with a home game against the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 3.