Goaltender Thatcher Demko signs five year extension with Vancouver Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year extension.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Very happy to have Thatcher Demko under contract for the next 5 years! — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) March 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

No financial terms have been released.

Demko took over as the No. 1 goaltender for the Canucks this year after Jacob Markstrom went to the Calgary Flames in free agency.

The 25-year-old Demko is 12-12-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.

Demko, a second-round pick (36th overall) by Vancouver in 2014, starred in relief of an injured Markstrom in last year’s second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks face calls to retire orca logo over cultural appropriation

Demko allowed just one goal combined in Games 5 and 6 as the Canucks won two in a row to force a Game 7. Vegas prevailed 3-0 in the finale, scoring two empty-net goals.

The six-foot-four American has a career record of 30-25-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage.