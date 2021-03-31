Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saint John public works crews prepare for heavy rain

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 5:19 pm
A public works truck in Saint John, N.B., is loaded with barricades and signs as the city prepares for expected heavy rainfall. View image in full screen
A public works truck in Saint John, N.B., is loaded with barricades and signs as the city prepares for expected heavy rainfall. Tim Roszell/Global News

The City of Saint John is reminding residents to be prepared for a soggy start to the Easter long weekend.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the city for Thursday, with 30 to 40 millimetres forecast and more possible through the night and into Friday. It said a brief period of freezing rain is possible before Friday morning.

Saint John Public Works and Transportation crews loaded trucks with barricades and signage to direct traffic in case of localized flooding.

Read more: Long weekend bringing heavy rain to the Maritimes, flash floods possible

Citizens are asked to ensure nearby catch basins are free of debris to ensure proper drainage. People are also asked to use caution along coastal areas, reduce driving speeds and respect barricades.

Saint John Emergency Measures Organization (SJ-EMO) recommends having a 72-hour emergency kit ready in case of power outages.

