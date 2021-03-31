Saint John public works crews prepare for heavy rain

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John is reminding residents to be prepared for a soggy start to the Easter long weekend.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the city for Thursday, with 30 to 40 millimetres forecast and more possible through the night and into Friday. It said a brief period of freezing rain is possible before Friday morning.

Saint John Public Works and Transportation crews loaded trucks with barricades and signage to direct traffic in case of localized flooding.

Citizens are asked to ensure nearby catch basins are free of debris to ensure proper drainage. People are also asked to use caution along coastal areas, reduce driving speeds and respect barricades.

Saint John Emergency Measures Organization (SJ-EMO) recommends having a 72-hour emergency kit ready in case of power outages.