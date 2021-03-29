Sawed-off rifle, stolen property, drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

Two people face multiple charges after police say they seized a sawed-off rifle, stolen property and drugs during a traffic stop in Peterborough’s west end early Sunday.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:30 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Lansdowne Street West for a Highway Traffic offence.
Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen on March 20 from a city residence. The vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle involved in a series of break and enters in Peterborough County.
A search of the vehicle led police to seize a sawed-off rifle, stolen property and opioids.
Lucan Watters, 43, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, and Phillip Simpson, 39, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, were arrested and charged with:
- possession property obtained by crime over $5,000
- break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence
- knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- being in a motor vehicle while knowing there was a firearm
- possession of a Schedule I substance — opioid
Watters was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 6, OPP said Monday.
