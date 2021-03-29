Menu

Crime

Sawed-off rifle, stolen property, drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 10:24 am
A sawed-off shotgun was seized during a traffic stop by Peterborough County OPP. View image in full screen
A sawed-off shotgun was seized during a traffic stop by Peterborough County OPP. Peterborough County OPP

Two people face multiple charges after police say they seized a sawed-off rifle, stolen property and drugs during a traffic stop in Peterborough’s west end early Sunday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:30 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Lansdowne Street West for a Highway Traffic offence.

Read more: Cobourg man arrested twice in 2 days for business break and enter, mischief in downtown: police

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen on March 20 from a city residence. The vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle involved in a series of break and enters in Peterborough County.

A search of the vehicle led police to seize a sawed-off rifle, stolen property and opioids.

Stolen property located in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Peterborough on Sunday. View image in full screen
Stolen property located in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Peterborough on Sunday. Peterborough County OPP

Lucan Watters, 43, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, and Phillip Simpson, 39, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, were arrested and charged with:

  • possession property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • being in a motor vehicle while knowing there was a firearm
  • possession of a Schedule I substance — opioid

Watters was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 6, OPP said Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
