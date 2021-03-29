Hamilton residents 70 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton residents aged 70 and older can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at city-run facilities.

The city is one of 11 health units selected by the province to move on to the age group due to due to healthcare partners making significant progress during Phase 1 of the province’s reopening framework.

So far, public health says around 88,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Around 47,000 people have received a shot through the Hamilton Health Sciences fixed clinic, another 15,000 through St. Joe’s, around 4,000 at FirstOntario, and just over 22,000 through mobile clinics.

The numbers indicate that about 12 per cent of the city’s eligible population have received at least one shot.

Appointments for those who are 70 and older can be booked at the city’s large-scale clinic at found hamilton.ca.

Those without internet or computer access, or who do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, can call Public Health Services at 905-974-9848, option 7.

The province says that 64,950 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday and that a total of 1,981,282 vaccines have been given across Ontario so far.

Other regions that have begun vaccinating residents aged 70 and over include Niagara, Ottawa, Peel, and York.