Fugitive wanted in theft-related offences in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to track down Matthew Adam Gibbs.

The 37-year-old is wanted on charges of break and enter and theft in incidents that “occurred over the past six months and primarily targeted businesses in the City of Winnipeg,” according to Const. Jay Murray.

Major crimes unit investigators have obtained two arrest warrants for Gibbs for offences including, robbery, and break, enter and theft.

Gibbs is five feet nine inches tall and weighs roughly 155 pounds. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Gibbs is also wanted in Edmonton for a firearms-related offence.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge about Gibbs’ whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

