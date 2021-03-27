Hundreds of cars line Winnipeg streets for anti-Asian hate vehicle rally

Send this page to someone via email

A “Stop Asian Hate” vehicle rally saw hundreds of cars line the streets in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg Saturday.

Yellow ribbons tied to vehicles identified those participating, while others marched the sidewalks holding signs condemning Asian racism which has magnified during the pandemic.

The event was put on by Women of Colour Community Leadership Initiative Manitoba.

The rally was set on a short route from the museum, through The Forks and Waterfront Drive ending back at the CMHR.

View image in full screen Cars lined the streets as people marched with signs during a vehicle rally against Asian hate. / MALIKA KARIM.

