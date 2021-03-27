Hundreds of cars line Winnipeg streets for anti-Asian hate vehicle rally

A “Stop Asian Hate” vehicle rally saw hundreds of cars line the streets in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg Saturday.
Yellow ribbons tied to vehicles identified those participating, while others marched the sidewalks holding signs condemning Asian racism which has magnified during the pandemic.
The event was put on by Women of Colour Community Leadership Initiative Manitoba.
The rally was set on a short route from the museum, through The Forks and Waterfront Drive ending back at the CMHR.
Trending Stories
More to come…
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments