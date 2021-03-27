Menu

News

Hundreds of cars line Winnipeg streets for anti-Asian hate vehicle rally

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted March 27, 2021 1:19 pm
Groups stood on the sidewalk leading into The Forks Saturday rallying against Asian hate. / MALIKA KARIM. View image in full screen
A “Stop Asian Hate” vehicle rally saw hundreds of cars line the streets in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg Saturday.

Yellow ribbons tied to vehicles identified those participating, while others marched the sidewalks holding signs condemning Asian racism which has magnified during the pandemic.

The event was put on by Women of Colour Community Leadership Initiative Manitoba.

Read more: Winnipeg restaurant owner speaking out after hateful message left on her car

The rally was set on a short route from the museum, through The Forks and Waterfront Drive ending back at the CMHR.

Trending Stories
Cars lined the streets as people marched with signs during a vehicle rally against Asian hate. / MALIKA KARIM View image in full screen
Cars lined the streets as people marched with signs during a vehicle rally against Asian hate. / MALIKA KARIM.

More to come…

