2 officers injured after bank robbery in Toronto’s west end, police say

Two officers have been injured after Toronto police were called to a west-end bank Friday evening with reports of a robbery.
Emergency crews were called to the bank on Lake Shore Boulevard West, near Mimico Avenue, at around 7:15 p.m.
In an update posted on Twitter, police said there were also reports of a man with a knife at the scene. The post didn’t elaborate more on the circumstances, but it said two people were taken into custody.
It was reported two officers were injured.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News two patients were taken to hospitals from the scene. The spokesperson said a man had serious injuries and another person had minor injuries.
Paramedics who responded to the scene left heading eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West with a police escort.
Officers closed off the immediate area around the bank for the investigation.
More to come.
