2 officers injured after bank robbery in Toronto’s west end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two officers have been injured after Toronto police were called to a west-end bank Friday evening with reports of a robbery.

Emergency crews were called to the bank on Lake Shore Boulevard West, near Mimico Avenue, at around 7:15 p.m.

In an update posted on Twitter, police said there were also reports of a man with a knife at the scene. The post didn’t elaborate more on the circumstances, but it said two people were taken into custody.

It was reported two officers were injured.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News two patients were taken to hospitals from the scene. The spokesperson said a man had serious injuries and another person had minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics who responded to the scene left heading eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West with a police escort.

Officers closed off the immediate area around the bank for the investigation.

More to come.

BANK ROBBERY: (UPDATE)

Lake Shore Blvd W & Allen Ave

– large police presence o/s

– a 2nd officer has sustained injuries as a result of the incident

– Duty Inspector is o/s

– any info/witnesses to call @TorontoPolice 416-808-2222#GO558361

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 27, 2021

Advertisement