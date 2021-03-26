Menu

Crime

2 officers injured after bank robbery in Toronto’s west end, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Officers respond to a bank on Lake Shore Boulevard West Friday evening. View image in full screen
Officers respond to a bank on Lake Shore Boulevard West Friday evening. Gabby Rodrigues / Global News

Two officers have been injured after Toronto police were called to a west-end bank Friday evening with reports of a robbery.

Emergency crews were called to the bank on Lake Shore Boulevard West, near Mimico Avenue, at around 7:15 p.m.

In an update posted on Twitter, police said there were also reports of a man with a knife at the scene. The post didn’t elaborate more on the circumstances, but it said two people were taken into custody.

It was reported two officers were injured.

Read more: 2 Toronto police officers injured, man in custody after knife attack in Etobicoke

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News two patients were taken to hospitals from the scene. The spokesperson said a man had serious injuries and another person had minor injuries.

Paramedics who responded to the scene left heading eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West with a police escort.

Officers closed off the immediate area around the bank for the investigation.

More to come.

