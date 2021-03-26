Sex crimes against minors and adult alleged against Vernon man

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon man charged with sex crimes against three people under the age of 16, and an adult, will choose which court his trial will take place in next month.

Christian Jesson Leceno Tanutan was arrested in January and charged with telecommunication for the purpose of sexual interference on three minors, sexually touching two of the alleged underage victims, as well as allegedly confining and drugging one of them.

The 32-year-old is also charged with sexually assaulting an adult in October 2019.

The allegations against the three people under the age of 16 are said to have taken place between November 1, 2020, and January 25, 2021, at or near Vernon.

Tanutan was denied bail after a hearing in February and remains in custody.

He is scheduled to be back in court on April 22 to elect trial by judge alone in either provincial court or B.C. Supreme Court, or by judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.