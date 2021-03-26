Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police believe suspects in Hamilton-area murder have fled to Europe

By Don Mitchell Global News
Homicide investigators say Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, are suspects in the murder of a 39-year-old B.C. man in Stoney Creek on Feb. 28, 2021. It's believed the pair are no longer in Canada. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators say Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, are suspects in the murder of a 39-year-old B.C. man in Stoney Creek on Feb. 28, 2021. It's believed the pair are no longer in Canada. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police believe two suspects accused in the late February fatal shooting of a B.C. man in Stoney Creek have fled Canada.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Det. Sgt. Jim Callender said the pair boarded a plane to Eastern Europe about 24 hours after the murder of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt.

Investigators say Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun “Lucy” Lu Li, 25, from Toronto, are facing first-degree murder charges after the victim was shot and killed behind a business on Arvin Avenue on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 28.

Read more: B.C. man dead, woman wounded in Hamilton, Ont. shooting: police

“We believe Karafa and Li are aware they are wanted in relation to the incident and are actively evading police,” Callender said.

Story continues below advertisement

The detective went on to say that the homicide unit is “working closely” with international authorities and is “relentlessly” pursuing the duo.

Trending Stories

A 26-year-old woman was also shot and hospitalized with serious injuries. Both Karafa and Li are also facing attempted murder charges in relation to that shooting.

Read more: Two suspects wanted for first-degree murder in fatal Hamilton shooting of B.C. man

Hamilton police say Karafa is the same man who was sentenced to five years behind bars in 2014 for his role in a crash in Toronto that killed a passenger in his car.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonBritish ColumbiaHamilton PoliceHamilton newsStoney CreekBC NEWSHamilton ShootingHamilton murderarvin avenuetyler prattarvin avenue shooting

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers