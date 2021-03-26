Police believe suspects in Hamilton-area murder have fled to Europe

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police believe two suspects accused in the late February fatal shooting of a B.C. man in Stoney Creek have fled Canada.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Det. Sgt. Jim Callender said the pair boarded a plane to Eastern Europe about 24 hours after the murder of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt.

Investigators say Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun “Lucy” Lu Li, 25, from Toronto, are facing first-degree murder charges after the victim was shot and killed behind a business on Arvin Avenue on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 28.

“We believe Karafa and Li are aware they are wanted in relation to the incident and are actively evading police,” Callender said.

The detective went on to say that the homicide unit is “working closely” with international authorities and is “relentlessly” pursuing the duo.

Hamilton Police are releasing a photo shared by Tyler Pratt’s family. Tyler was the victim of a homicide in #HamOnt on February 28. Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to please call 905-546-4123. pic.twitter.com/huQACrBfZI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 2, 2021

A 26-year-old woman was also shot and hospitalized with serious injuries. Both Karafa and Li are also facing attempted murder charges in relation to that shooting.

Hamilton police say Karafa is the same man who was sentenced to five years behind bars in 2014 for his role in a crash in Toronto that killed a passenger in his car.

