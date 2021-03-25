9 schools added to Montreal vaccination pilot project to curb spread of COVID-19 variants

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal public health has confirmed to Global News it is expanding a vaccination pilot project targeted at schools in Côte-St-Luc and the Plamondon district of Côte-des-Neiges, adding nine schools to its list. The schools all fall into the three existing postal codes where the project initially started.

The schools now included in the project are:

Centre Mountainview School Project

Académie Internationale Marymount

Rabbinical College Lubavitch

École Iona

Collège international Marie de France

Merkaz Hatalmud

Meor Yisrael

École première Mesifta du Canada

Wagar Adult Education Centre

Public health spokesperson Jean-Nicolas Aubé explained to Global News there were leftover vaccination doses available from the initial schools targeted, so they have enough doses to vaccinate parents and staff at other schools in the two areas.

“These establishments are all situated in the zone where our pilot project has been going on since Monday,” Aubé said. “These establishments are added because we still have a sufficient number of doses of vaccine against COVID-19 available.”

Initially, public health had allocated around 15,000 doses for the 25 schools first chosen where a COVID-19 variant outbreak has taken hold. Aubé said about 13,000 parents and personnel have signed up for their shots.

“It’s really great news,” he said. “We will contact parents and personnel who are eligible.”

Montreal Public Health announced the pilot project last week, because of a large number of variant cases it was seeing in the area.

Merton Elementary School was not included in the list, despite pressure from parents and Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Bronwstein last week. It does not sit in within the three postal codes of the pilot project, but 55 per cent of Merton parents live in Côte Saint-Luc.

“I am quite surprised the school wasn’t included,” said Brownstein. “We have been pushing since the pilot project was announced. “The parents quite rightly are not going to be happy.”

