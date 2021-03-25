Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski, 40, dies in Alps avalanche

Send this page to someone via email

French Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski has died at the age of 40 following an avalanche in the Swiss Alps.

Pomagalski and another snowboarder were killed when the avalanche swept over a portion of Gemsstock mountain on Tuesday, according to Uri cantonal police. A third person was swept away by the avalanche but rescued and taken to hospital. A fourth member of the party was unharmed.

The snowboarders were freeriding, a style that involves traversing untamed wilderness, authorities say.

“Suddenly, there was an avalanche for reasons that are still unknown,” the police statement said. “As a result, three people slid down the slope with the avalanche. One person was slightly injured … The other two people were completely covered. Any help came too late for them.”

Pomagalski won a gold medal in snowboard cross at the 1999 world championships, and competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympic Games.

The French Ski Federation (FFS) confirmed the deaths in a statement on Wednesday, without mentioning the location. It said the victims were Pomagalski and Bruni Cutelli, a guide and member of the mountain rescue unit.

“With nine World Cup podiums, Julie was passionate about snowboarding and mountains,” the FFS said in its statement.

“The tragic death of Julie, snowboard world champion and Olympian, leaves the France (Olympic) team in mourning for one of their own,” the French Olympic team tweeted.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu also mourned Pomagalski’s death.

“Too young to leave,” Maracineanu tweeted. “She was a champion, victorious over the big globe. Her golden generation marked French snowboarding.”

— with files from The Associated Press