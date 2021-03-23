Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Murder charge laid in July 2020 death of Gabriel Sunshine at southeast Edmonton home

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 6:18 pm
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Global News/Morris Gamblin

A man who was already behind bars has been charged by police in the death of another man last summer in southeast Edmonton.

Edmonton police were called just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, to a disturbance at a home in Mill Woods near 16 Avenue and 42 Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Gabriel Sunshine, 34, inside the home suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast

EMS responded and treated him, however, Sunshine died of his injuries on scene.

Trending Stories

On Friday, March 5, the Edmonton medical examiner released the final autopsy results to EPS homicide investigators, which confirmed Sunshine died as a result of “a wound caused by a sharp-edged weapon” with the manner of death being homicide.

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Global News/Morris Gamblin

Brian Jerome James Paul, 27, was charged with second-degree murder after a warrant for his arrest was obtained on Nov. 20, 2020, police said.

Police said at that time, Paul was in custody on an unrelated matter at the Saskatoon Correctional Facility.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeMill WoodsEdmonton deathEdmonton murderMill Woods crimeGabriel SunshineBrian Jerome James PaulBrian Jerome James Paul murder chargeGabriel Sunshine deathGabriel Sunshine homicide

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers