Murder charge laid in July 2020 death of Gabriel Sunshine at southeast Edmonton home

A man who was already behind bars has been charged by police in the death of another man last summer in southeast Edmonton.

Edmonton police were called just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, to a disturbance at a home in Mill Woods near 16 Avenue and 42 Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Gabriel Sunshine, 34, inside the home suffering from life-threatening injuries.

EMS responded and treated him, however, Sunshine died of his injuries on scene.

On Friday, March 5, the Edmonton medical examiner released the final autopsy results to EPS homicide investigators, which confirmed Sunshine died as a result of “a wound caused by a sharp-edged weapon” with the manner of death being homicide.

View image in full screen Edmonton police investigate the death of a man found in the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Global News/Morris Gamblin

Brian Jerome James Paul, 27, was charged with second-degree murder after a warrant for his arrest was obtained on Nov. 20, 2020, police said.

Police said at that time, Paul was in custody on an unrelated matter at the Saskatoon Correctional Facility.