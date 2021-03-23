COVID-19 death toll reaches 241 as vaccinations surpass 59,000 in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in eight days, Waterloo Public Health reported a new COVID-19-related death in the area on Tuesday.

This is the 14th that has been announced over the last month as the virus’s death toll now stands at 241 since the pandemic first arrived in the area last March.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. The individual was a male in his 60s,” Waterloo Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated. “I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

On the flip side, the region’s vaccination task force says that 59,075 vaccinations have been given in the area, 1,890 than what it reported on Monday.

This is the largest single-day increase in vaccinations Waterloo Region has seen since vaccinations began last December.

A total of 7.62 per cent of the population has now received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 39 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 11,577.

This is the sixth straight day the agency has reported fewer than 40 new cases. The rolling seven-day average of new cases takes a slight uptick to 33.4 with the latest number.

Another 58 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 11,082.

The area now has just 246 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest total since Nov. 10 when the total stood at 230.

Of the 246 cases, 18 are people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus including seven who are in intensive care.

The area is down to 16 active COVID outbreaks after one at Highland Public School in Cambridge was declared over.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,546 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 332,119.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s which saw 1,699 new infections. On Sunday, 1,791 new cases were recorded and 1,829 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 465 cases were recorded in Toronto, 329 in Peel Region, 161 in York Region and 99 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,253 as nine more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues