Peterborough teen arrested after uttering threats at school officials: police

A Peterborough teen is facing uttering threat charges after an incident at a school on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 a.m., police received a call from a concerned parent regarding remarks their son allegedly made to school officials during a meeting at the family’s home.

As a result of an investigation, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

