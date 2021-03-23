Menu

Crime

Peterborough teen arrested after uttering threats at school officials: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 10:20 am
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough youth is accused of uttering threats against school officials. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough teen is facing uttering threat charges after an incident at a school on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 a.m., police received a call from a concerned parent regarding remarks their son allegedly made to school officials during a meeting at the family’s home.

Read more: Boy, 12, arrested after weapon incident prompts lockdown at Quinte West school: OPP

As a result of an investigation, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

