Montreal police say teen in critical condition following afternoon stabbing in Saint-Michel

Police say a 17-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed Monday afternoon in Montreal’s Saint-Michel borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers were called to the intersection of 19th Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard at around 2:15 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the victim, who had received injuries to the upper body.

Brabant said the teen was stabbed “at least once” with an “edge weapon — probably a knife.”

He was rushed to hospital where his condition was deemed critical.

Witnesses told police the victim was involved in an altercation with an another man at the intersection of Jarry Street and 19th Avenue.

Brabant says the altercation escalated and the victim was stabbed.

The injured teen then sought refuge in an STM bus that had stopped at the corner of 19th Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard.

The suspect in the case took off in an unknown direction.

A canine unit was dispatched to assist officers scouring the neighbourhood for clues.

No arrests have been made.

Brabant said two different safety perimeters were set up to allow for the investigation.