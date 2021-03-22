Dane Bland seeks provincial Liberal nomination in Peterborough-Kawartha

Send this page to someone via email

Dane Bland is the first individual to publicly declare his intentions to seek the nomination for the Liberal Party of Ontario in the provincial riding of Peterborough-Kawartha.

Bland announced Monday that he’s entering the race for “two simple reasons: to lead and to advocate.”

“Peterborough-Kawartha needs strong and energetic representation at the provincial level,” Bland said. “Someone who is willing to stand up for our community, someone who will work with stakeholders across all levels of government.”

The riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative Dave Smith, who defeated Liberal incumbent Jeff Leal in the June 2018 election. Leal has announced he was not going to run again after representing the riding since 2003. Smith has yet to announce if he plans to seek re-election.

Bland is a community manger with a decade of experience in advocacy and resource development in education, healthcare, long-term care, human rights, and arts, culture and heritage. The graduate of Trent University’s business administration program and Seneca College’s fundraising management program, says like many Ontarians, he “wholeheartedly” rejects the “partisan politics that plague” the current government.

“We will never recover as a community and a province by constantly attacking one other,” he said. “It’s time we put rhetoric aside and actually get down to business, and I pledge to commit tireless and relentless energy in pursuit of what is best for our community.”

Bland also lists himself as an active community volunteer, working most recently with the Workforce Development Board of Peterborough, as a board member and co-chair of the Fundraising Committee for the Art Gallery of Peterborough, and as the vice-chair of the marketing committee of the Peterborough Theatre Guild.

The 43rd Ontario general election will be held on or before June 2, 2022.