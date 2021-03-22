Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Truck crashes into Toronto school causing ‘significant damage’ to building, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a truck has crashed into a high school causing “significant damage” to the building on Monday morning and prompting an evacuation.

Police were called to George Harvey Collegiate Institute located on Keele Street, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 8:50 a.m.

Investigators said the truck went through the building and crashed into the school’s guidance office.

An “engineer will be needed to access structural integrity,” police tweeted.

There was a full or partial evacuation of the school, police said.

The driver of the truck remained on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

One person was treated by paramedics but no one was transported. Paramedics said multiple people on scene were assessed and “shaken up” but no injuries were reported.

— More to come.

