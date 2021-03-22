Truck crashes into Toronto school causing ‘significant damage’ to building, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a truck has crashed into a high school causing “significant damage” to the building on Monday morning and prompting an evacuation.

Police were called to George Harvey Collegiate Institute located on Keele Street, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 8:50 a.m.

Investigators said the truck went through the building and crashed into the school’s guidance office.

An “engineer will be needed to access structural integrity,” police tweeted.

There was a full or partial evacuation of the school, police said.

The driver of the truck remained on scene.

One person was treated by paramedics but no one was transported. Paramedics said multiple people on scene were assessed and “shaken up” but no injuries were reported.

— More to come.

