Okanagan organization raising awareness on eve of Elimination of Racial Discrimination day

An organization in the Central Okanagan is raising awareness for this weekend’s International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination falls on March 21. It honours 69 people who were killed by police gunfire while protesting racial discrimination in South Africa on March 21, 1960.

KCR Community Resources is honouring the 55th anniversary through a social media campaign titled “Racism is Real, Take Action Now.”

Based in Kelowna, KCR Community Resources has been providing services since 1983 by offering resources, support and training to citizens across the province in efforts to prevent incidents of racism.

“Racism is very real and on the rise in Canada. For us to make a change, we first need to recognize and acknowledge that it exists,” KCR Community Resources said in a press release.

The campaign will help amplify “Black, Indigenous, and people of colour (BIPOC) voices, shares anti-racism messages, creates community awareness and dialogue on the impacts of racism and systemic marginalization, actively supports and comes alongside marginalized communities to stop discrimination and connects people to community and online resources.”

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to do their part and report acts of discrimination.

“Whether you were the target, or the witness of the incident, sharing what happened will make a difference,” said KCR. “Reporting through the portal is safe and can be done anonymously if you wish.”

Click here to file a report of racism and/or discrimination.