Canada

Canada’s border questions only of U.S. interest, Meng lawyer argues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2021 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau refuses to trade Meng for Spavor, Kovrig' Trudeau refuses to trade Meng for Spavor, Kovrig
It's been more than two years since China detained Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, in what many deem a retaliatory move for Canada's arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on behalf of the U.S. Ahead of the two Michaels' trials, David Akin explains why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refuses to trade Meng for the men's freedom, and what Ottawa is doing to try to help the pair.

A lawyer for the chief financial officer of telecom giant Huawei says a Canadian border officer had no reason to question her about the company’s activity in Iran except to assist U.S. investigators.

Mona Duckett told a B.C. Supreme Court judge hearing Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case that some questions posed by Supt. Sanjit Dhillon had nothing to do with her admissibility into Canada.

Read more: Meng Wanzhou case: Actions of RCMP, border officers at centre of latest hearing

Dhillon says in a statutory declaration completed after Meng’s 2018 arrest at Vancouver’s airport that he asked her what concerns the United States had about Huawei products, whether her company sold products that it shouldn’t, and whether her company sold products in Iran.

Meng is wanted on fraud charges in the United States based on allegations relating to U.S. sanctions against Iran that both she and Huawei deny.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process' Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process
Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process – Mar 3, 2021

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general say in court documents the screening questions had a “clear nexus” with admissibility concerns and there is no evidence that the answer were shared beyond the Canada Border Services Agency.

Meng’s lawyers are arguing proceedings in her extradition case should be stayed because her rights were violated at the airport when she was questioned before being informed of her arrest.

They claim RCMP and border officers colluded to conduct a covert criminal investigation under the guise of routine border exam, an allegation the officers have denied.

“The value of these responses to an adjudicator who is assessing whether Ms. Meng might be inadmissible to Canada for either criminality or for national security concerns to Canada or her allies is, with respect, zero,” Duckett said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The value would only be to a U.S. audience.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
